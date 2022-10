Adie, Ace Banzuelo join Moira dela Torre, Janine Berdin at 'ASAP'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM artists Adie and Ace Banzuelo graced the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage with Janine Berdin and Moira del Torre.

Adie performed his duet song "Mahika" with Berdin while Banzuelo sang "Muli" with dela Torre.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).