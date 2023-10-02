Home  >  Entertainment

Stunners not stranded: Survivors of 'Fractured' glam up for ABS-CBN Ball

Posted at Oct 02 2023 08:21 PM

The stars of "Fractured," who portray strangers stranded on an island in the TV thriller, looked glamorous for a change as they attended the ABS-CBN Ball last Saturday, September 30.

The young cast, led by Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, walked the red carpet in glittering gowns and sleek outfits — a welcome contrast to their survival-mode characters in the series.
