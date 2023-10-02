Home > Entertainment Former child stars all grown up on ABS-CBN Ball red carpet ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2023 07:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The former child stars who made a mark on Philippine television as Santino, Madam Anna, and Annaliza, respectively, were among the Kapamilya artists who dazzled at the ABS-CBN Ball last Saturday, September 30. Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, and Andrea Brillantes — who are now co-stars as adults in "Senior High" — all arrived solo at the glitzy affair. They walked the red carpet in succession with their co-stars in the primetime teleserye. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ABS-CBN Ball, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Andrea Brillantes, Senior High, TV, television, series, teleserye Read More: ABS-CBN Ball Zaijian Jaranilla Xyriel Manabat Andrea Brillantes Senior High