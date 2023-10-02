Former child stars all grown up on ABS-CBN Ball red carpet

Watch more on iWantTFC

The former child stars who made a mark on Philippine television as Santino, Madam Anna, and Annaliza, respectively, were among the Kapamilya artists who dazzled at the ABS-CBN Ball last Saturday, September 30.

Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, and Andrea Brillantes — who are now co-stars as adults in "Senior High" — all arrived solo at the glitzy affair. They walked the red carpet in succession with their co-stars in the primetime teleserye.