For the first time, Julia and Gerald attend ABS-CBN Ball as a couple

For the first time, Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson attended the ABS-CBN Ball as a couple last Saturday, September 30 — four years after they were first romantically linked.

In 2019, the last edition of the Kapamilya gathering before the pandemic, Barretto and Anderson arrived solo, amid speculation surrounding their then-blooming romance.

Of finally having Anderson as her date to the glitzy event, which they had both attended numerous times, separately, in years past, Barretto said: "I'm really excited to be here, but I'm even more excited that I get to do this together with Ge."

(Interview by Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News)