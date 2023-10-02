Home > Entertainment For the first time, Julia and Gerald attend ABS-CBN Ball as a couple ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2023 09:51 PM | Updated as of Oct 02 2023 11:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC For the first time, Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson attended the ABS-CBN Ball as a couple last Saturday, September 30 — four years after they were first romantically linked. In 2019, the last edition of the Kapamilya gathering before the pandemic, Barretto and Anderson arrived solo, amid speculation surrounding their then-blooming romance. Of finally having Anderson as her date to the glitzy event, which they had both attended numerous times, separately, in years past, Barretto said: "I'm really excited to be here, but I'm even more excited that I get to do this together with Ge." (Interview by Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson, ABS-CBN Ball, celebrity couple Read More: Julia Barretto Gerald Anderson ABS-CBN Ball