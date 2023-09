Watch more on iWantTFC

Kim Chiu expressed her gratitude to the loyal supporters of "It's Showtime" for standing by and continuing to support the noontime program as it approaches its 14th year on air.

Chiu, who became a regular co-host of "It's Showtime" in 2020, was asked for her message to the "madlang people" last Saturday, September 16, on the sidelines of her brand endorsement launch.

The ABS-CBN program will celebrate its 14th anniversary in October.

"Maraming salamat sa madlang people. Dahil sa kanila kaya kami patuloy na nagbibigay ng saya. Masaya kami kasi pinaglalaban nila kami and sinusuportahan and minamahal nila kami. We are very grateful sa lahat ng madlang people," she said.