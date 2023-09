Fan impresses Regine Velasquez during audience sing-along in Milan

Watch more on iWantTFC

An audience member managed to impress music icon Regine Velasquez with her singing voice during the Milan show of "ASAP Natin 'To," which was televised on Sunday, September 17.

Velasquez was randomly picking Italy-based Filipinos from the audience to sing along to "Araw Gabi," as part of a segment that also included Martin Nievera, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, and Angeline Quinto.

For her fourth and final pick, Velasquez pulled in the fan closer to belt one of the song's high notes, which had the hitmaker cheering.