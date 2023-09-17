'Batang Quiapo' cast joins 'ASAP In Milan' tour

Watch more on iWantTFC

The cast of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" had fun with the attendees of "ASAP In Milan" in September.

Coco Martin serenaded the crowd with Bassilyo and Smugglaz singing VST & Company tracks like "Awitin Mo At Isasayaw Ko", "Swing" and "Rock Baby Rock".

Fans then went wild when Lovi Poe joined Martin in singing "Dahil Mahal Kita".



"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).