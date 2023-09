Watch more on iWantTFC

History was made in the singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan on Thursday, September 14, as the defending champion and their challenger were both declared winners of the day, as seen on "It's Showtime."

Mindanao's Judy Lou Benitez extended her winning streak to a four, but this time with Luzon's RG Mia as her co-defending champion. The two tied with a score of 96.4%.

"For the very first time sa kasaysayan ng Tawag ng Tanghalan, dalawa ang ating kampeon... Dalawa ang nasa tuktok!" host Vice Ganda said, further explaining that the daily winner in the next episode will face two defending champions.