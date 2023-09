Watch more on iWantTFC

We have received the ruling from the MTRCB, indicating that "It's Showtime" will be suspended for a duration of 12 days from finality of the decision.

We will submit a Motion for Reconsideration as we humbly maintain that there was no violation of pertinent law.

We are also committed to working with the MTRCB to ensure that "It's Showtime" can continue to bring joy and entertainment to our noontime viewers.

We are truly grateful to the Madlang People for their unwavering love and support for "It's Showtime."