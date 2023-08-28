Home > Entertainment 'Nakuha sa dasal!' Noel Trinidad's best actor speech at 39th Luna Awards ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 28 2023 05:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Screen veteran Noel Trinidad considers his best actor win for "Family Matters" a shared victory for the film's entire cast and creative team. Trinidad clinched the top acting prize for his affecting portrayal in the family drama at the Film Academy of the Philippines' 39th Luna Awards held last Saturday, August 26. FULL STORY: Heaven Peralejo, Noel Trinidad bag top acting honors at 39th Luna Awards Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber film, movie, awards Read More: Noel Trinidad Family Matters Luna Awards Film Academy of the Philippines /classified-odd/08/29/23/doctors-find-live-parasitic-worm-in-womans-brain/business/08/29/23/ph-japan-sign-loan-agreement-for-disaster-recovery/video/news/08/29/23/wasted-water-outside-ncr-equal-to-half-of-angat-dam/overseas/08/29/23/71-magnitude-quake-aftershocks-rattle-bali-residents/sports/08/29/23/haliburton-sees-no-problem-in-coming-off-the-bench-for-team-usa