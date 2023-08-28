Home  >  Entertainment

'Nakuha sa dasal!' Noel Trinidad's best actor speech at 39th Luna Awards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2023 05:15 PM

Screen veteran Noel Trinidad considers his best actor win for "Family Matters" a shared victory for the film's entire cast and creative team.

Trinidad clinched the top acting prize for his affecting portrayal in the family drama at the Film Academy of the Philippines' 39th Luna Awards held last Saturday, August 26.

 
