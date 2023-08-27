Heaven Peralejo, Noel Trinidad bag top acting honors at 39th Luna Awards

MANILA — The Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) on Saturday honored stars and talents who delivered unparalleled performances in their field at the 39th Luna Awards in Quezon City.

Nuel Naval’s drama film "Family Matters" triumphed as the big winner after hauling the most number of trophies, including Best Picture.

Veteran actor Noel Trinidad and critically acclaimed actress Mylene Dizon bagged the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards, respectively, for their portrayal of Francisco and Fortune in Naval's film.

And the 39th Luna Awards title for “Best Picture” goes to “Family Matters!” Congratulations! @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/9RTjorg0vR — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) August 26, 2023

“Family Matters” also bested the other nominees for Best Production Design.

The 39th Luna Awards was, meanwhile, a dream come true for Heaven Peralejo who won Best Actress for her outstanding performance in “Nanahimik ang Gabi.”

She thanked the people behind the film, as well as Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, for convincing her to take on the movie.

“Thank you so much sa FAP for making a kid's dream come true. To tatay Lauren, thank you for making me say yes to this project. It was such an honor to work with such brilliant minds,” the actress said in her acceptance speech.

She also gave a shoutout to her hardworking “momager,” Shiela Luanne Peralejo.

“And lastly my mama, I hope I made you proud. I hope to keep making you proud,” she enthused.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Peralejo explained that her win is not only for her but for everyone who made it possible as well.

“To be recognized sobrang laking privilege na po noon. To win is 100 times sobrang sarap sa feeling. Paghihirap ng buong cast is all recognized,” she said.

Albeit young, Peralejo, said she is certain that acting is her calling. Thus, bagging a major award from FAP fuels her to even work harder and chase even bigger dreams.

“This is my passion… It is a reminder to treat every project as if it is my last para lagi mabigay ko best ko. Gusto ko lagi iba binibigay ko,” she shared.

“Ang drive ko, to be honest l, I never see myself in other jobs. I think it is embedded in my soul, I am meant to be an actress. I am meant to create art. Apart from helping mom put, mahal ko lang talaga yung trabaho.”

“Nanahimik ang Gabi” was also awarded Best Sound.

Psychological comedy-drama “Leonor Will Never Die” likewise snagged two titles — Best Editing and Best Cinematography.

John Arcilla on the other hand, added another accolade to his dazzling resume after winning Best Supporting Actor for the film “Reroute.”

Director Mikhail Red was also among the big winners after being named as Best Director for his film “Deleter.”

Special awards were also given to artists and personalities, who are considered pillars of the industry.

Leo Martinez was given the Fernando Poe Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award, while multi-awarded cinematographer Conrado Baltazar was honored as the posthumous awardee of the Lamberto Avellana Memorial Award.

National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee on the other hand was recognized with the Manuel de Leon Achievement Award.

Sen. Imee Marcos was also a special awardee. She received the Golden Reel for her work as director-general of the Experimental Cinema.

An “In Memoriam segment” was also held at the 39th Luna Awards where invaluable members of the industry who had passed, such as Susan Roces, Robert Arevalo, Angie Ferro, Cherie Gil, Jovit Baldivino, and JM Canlas, were remembered.