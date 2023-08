Bye, Feliz! Angel Aquino debuts new look for 'Senior High'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Fresh off her acclaimed portrayal as Feliz Fierro in "Dirty Linen," Angel Aquino will continue to be seen on primetime television via the youth-oriented drama "Senior High," which premieres Monday, August 28.

Walking the "blue carpet" at the ABS-CBN series' advanced celebrity screening on Sunday, Aquino appeared to have shed Feliz completely with a drastically different look, sporting bright purple hair.

Aquino, who portrays lead star Andrea Brillantes' mother in "Senior High," said she is grateful to join another title in the vein of "Dirty Linen," noting that the directing duo of Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay are also on board the fresh offering.