LOOK: Stars of 'Senior High' at blue carpet premiere

MANILA -- "Senior High," ABS-CBN's latest primetime series led by Andrea Brillantes, will start airing Monday, August 28.

Ahead of its airing, the stars and creators of the new drama gathered for a special screening held at Trinoma mall in Quezon City.

ABS-CBN executives led by ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes and Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal, were also spotted at the blue carpet, as well as some celebrity friends.

Below are the photos of the cast during the “Senior High" special screening of the first two episodes.

“Senior High” will kick off on August 28 at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV and TV5. It will also be available on iWantTFC and TFC.