PANOORIN: Mga eksena sa premiere ng 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Posted at Aug 18 2021 09:33 PM

Inilunsad na ang pinakabagong pelikula ng Marvel tampok ang isang Asian superhero na "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Mahigpit na ipinatupad ang health protocols at piling-piling ang mga panauhin sa world premiere. Nagpa-Patrol, Yong Chavez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Agosto 2021
 

