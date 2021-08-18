Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilunsad na ang pinakabagong pelikula ng Marvel tampok ang isang Asian superhero na "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Mahigpit na ipinatupad ang health protocols at piling-piling ang mga panauhin sa world premiere. Nagpa-Patrol, Yong Chavez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 18 Agosto 2021

