PANOORIN: Mga eksena sa premiere ng 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 18 2021 09:33 PM

Inilunsad na ang pinakabagong pelikula ng Marvel tampok ang isang Asian superhero na "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Mahigpit na ipinatupad ang health protocols at piling-piling ang mga panauhin sa world premiere.

Nagpa-Patrol, Yong Chavez.

TV Patrol, Miyerkules, 18 Agosto 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.