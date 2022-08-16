Home  >  Entertainment

Bella Poarch inaming crush niya si Joshua Garcia

Posted at Aug 16 2022 08:58 PM | Updated as of Aug 17 2022 10:23 AM

Ibinahagi ng Filipino-American singer na si Bella Poarch na crush niya si Joshua Garcia at nagkakapalitan na ng mensahe ang dalawa. Jampacked naman ang concert ni Billie Eilish nitong weekend habang handa na ang Korean rapper na si Jessi para sa kaniyang Manila concert. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 16 Agosto 2022

