Home > Entertainment WATCH: Maja, Kim sizzle in 'ASAP' dance showdown ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2020 02:59 PM | Updated as of Aug 16 2020 03:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Maja Salvador and Kim Chiu turned up the heat as they took the "ASAP" stage on Sunday for a dance number. The duo performed to a remix of songs which included "Swalla" by American singer Jason Derulo, "Taki-Taki" by French record producer DJ Snake, and "Ritmo" by the Black Eyed Peas and Colombian singer J Balvin, among others. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ASAP, ASAP Natin 'To, Kim Chiu, Maja Salvador, dance, dance showdown Read More: ASAP ASAP Natin 'To Kim Chiu Maja Salvador dance dance showdown