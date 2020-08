WATCH: Maja, Kim sizzle in 'ASAP' dance showdown

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Maja Salvador and Kim Chiu turned up the heat as they took the "ASAP" stage on Sunday for a dance number. The duo performed to a remix of songs which included "Swalla" by American singer Jason Derulo, "Taki-Taki" by French record producer DJ Snake, and "Ritmo" by the Black Eyed Peas and Colombian singer J Balvin, among others.