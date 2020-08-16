Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Maja, Kim sizzle in 'ASAP' dance showdown

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2020 02:59 PM | Updated as of Aug 16 2020 03:23 PM

Maja Salvador and Kim Chiu turned up the heat as they took the "ASAP" stage on Sunday for a dance number. The duo performed to a remix of songs which included "Swalla" by American singer Jason Derulo, "Taki-Taki" by French record producer DJ Snake, and "Ritmo" by the Black Eyed Peas and Colombian singer J Balvin, among others.
