WATCH: Arnel Pineda performs with son Angelo on 'ASAP'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 09 2020 02:39 PM

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda and his son, Angelo, proved that talent truly runs in the family as they teamed up for a duet on "ASAP" Sunday.

The duo sang "When Love and Hate Collide" by English rock band Def Leppard.

Angelo caught the eye of the public last year when he auditioned for the singing contest "Idol Philippines." He was eventually eliminated in the theater rounds.

'Idol Philippines': Arnel Pineda's son sings 'Heaven' during audition

'Mas critical ako': Arnel Pineda reacts to son Angelo's 'Idol Philippines' audition