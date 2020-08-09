Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Arnel Pineda performs with son Angelo on 'ASAP'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2020 02:39 PM

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda and his son, Angelo, proved that talent truly runs in the family as they teamed up for a duet on "ASAP" Sunday.

The duo sang "When Love and Hate Collide" by English rock band Def Leppard.

Angelo caught the eye of the public last year when he auditioned for the singing contest "Idol Philippines." He was eventually eliminated in the theater rounds.
