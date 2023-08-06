Gary Valenciano celebrates 59th birthday on 'ASAP'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Gary Valenciano celebrated his 59th birthday on the "ASAP" Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

Valenciano treated viewers to performances of his hit songs like "Sana Maulit Muli," "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin," "Hanggang Sa Dulo Ng Walang Hanggan," and Ikaw Lamang."

Asked about his future projects, the music icon said: "When you talk about something new, something fresh, and all, oh yeah, I have some fresh stuff brewing up here in my head, maybe not even for me to execute but maybe to contribute to the careers of others."

