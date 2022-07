Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Kyle Echarri and Chie Filomeno led the stars of "Beach Boys" in a sizzling performance at the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage Sunday.

Even if summer is already over, Echarri and Filomeno made the viewers feel the heat with their take on "Hot" by K-pop group Seventeen.

They were joined by Raven Rigor, Brent Manalo, Lance Carr, and Angelica Lao. "Beach Boys" will start streaming on iWantTFC on July 16.

"Beach Boys" will start streaming on iWantTFC on July 16.