'A Family Affair' cast bumida sa 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Bumida ang cast ng "A Family Affair" sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage nitong Linggo.

Isa-isang pumarada sa stage sina Jameson Blake, Jake Ejercito, Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, at Ivana Alawi habang inaawit ni Gigi de Lana ang OST ng teleserye.

Kasama ang Gigi Vibes band, inawit ni de Lana ang "Akin Ka Na Lang" na orihinal na kinanta ni Morissette Amon.

Ayon kay Alawi, magaan na katrabaho ang apat na leading men na kasama niya sa series.

"Very comfortable kasi everyone is so talented and sobrang bait so sobra kaming nag-e-enjoy kami kapag nasa taping kami," ani Alawi.

Ipinagdiwang din ni Blake ang kanyang kaarawan kasama ang buong cast at sina Zsa Zsa Padilla at Robi Domingo.

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV at cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), at TFC (overseas subscription).