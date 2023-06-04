Home  >  Entertainment

Pinoy, foreign celebrities kumasa sa 'Gento' challenge ng SB19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 04 2023 08:21 PM

Trending sa Pilipinas at abroad ang latest single ng P-pop group na SB19 na "Gento." Higit 2 milyong views naman na ang naitala ng music video ng "Lovey Dovey" ng grupong HORI7ON. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 4 Hunyo 2023

