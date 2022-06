Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Bamboo, Jona, and KZ Tandingan belted the Billboard hit song “Save Your Tears” remix by pop icons The Weeknd and Ariana Grande on Sunday at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

In their performance, both Tandingan and Jona wore Grande's classic purple color while the latter sported the artist's classic updo ponytail.

It was another impressive performance for Jona to be able to replicate Grande's whistle tones.

"Save Your Tears" remix came from The Weeknd's fourth studio album "After Hours" in 2020 which peaked at the 4th spot in the Billboard Hot 100.

The remix with Grande made it to number 1 for two weeks and a third under the "After Hours" album.

