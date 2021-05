WATCH: SB19 performs new single 'Mapa' on 'ASAP'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — P-pop group SB19 returned to the "ASAP" stage Sunday, performing its latest single, "Mapa."

Released the other Sunday, "Mapa" is a ballad that lyrically expresses gratitude to parents.

Just last week, SB19 — composed of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin — also graced the "ASAP" stage, bringing a high-energy performance of the single "What?".

The group is nominated in the Top Social Artist category of the Billboard Music Awards, competing with K-pop heavyweights BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen, and American pop sensation Ariana Grande.