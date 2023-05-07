Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The "ASAP Natin 'To" family welcomed new singing champ Lyka Estrella to the stage after her victory in "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" season 6.

Estrella sang "Ngayon at Kailanman" and was joined by former winners Janine Berdin, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali singing "Pangarap Kong Pangarap Mo" by Zephanie.

They were also joined by singing champs Khimo Gumatay and Angeline Quinto.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday


