'ASAP' welcomes 'Tawag Ng Tanghalan' season 6 winner Lyka Estrella

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2023 04:46 PM

MANILA — The "ASAP Natin 'To" family welcomed new singing champ Lyka Estrella to the stage after her victory in "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" season 6.

Estrella sang "Ngayon at Kailanman" and was joined by former winners Janine Berdin, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali singing "Pangarap Kong Pangarap Mo" by Zephanie.

They were also joined by singing champs Khimo Gumatay and Angeline Quinto.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).
 
