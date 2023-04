Yassi Pressman grateful for 'ASAP Natin 'To' comeback

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actress Yassi Pressman expressed her gratitude as she returned to the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

After her performance of "Instruction" by Jax Jones featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don, Pressman was all smiles to be back on the Kapamilya stage.

"It’s so nice to be here again and I miss the stage and performing," the actress said.

