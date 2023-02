Watch more on iWantTFC

Several alumni of "The Voice Kids" graced the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday as the singing competition gears up for a new season.

Among the past contestants of "The Voice" who performed were Amy Nobleza, Joshua Oliveros, Sassa Dagdag, Heart Salvador, Vanjoss Bayaban, and Esang De Torres.

They were joined by original "The Voice of the Philippines" coach Bamboo and new coach Martin Nievera, singing "Awit ng Kabataan."

“The Voice Kids,” a competition for aspirants aged 6 to 12, will return February 25, airing Saturdays and Sundays. The new season will be hosted by Bianca Gonzalez and Robi Domingo, with KZ Tandingan as the third new coach.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapmailya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.