ALAMIN: Mga pagbabago sa 'The Voice Kids' Season 5

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 09:08 PM

Aarangkada na sa Pebrero ang inaabangang Season 5 ng 'The Voice Kids.' Exciting ang malalaking pagbabago this season gaya ng bagong lineup ng celebrity coach at hosts. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Martes, 14 Pebrero 2023 

