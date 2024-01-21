Home  >  Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan shares inspiration behind new song 'Biglaan'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2024 02:32 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actor Donny Pangilinan shared the inspiration behind his new single "Biglaan" at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.
Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   ASAP   music   Donny Pangilinan  