Vina Morales, Kim Chiu lead Sinulog Festival celebration on 'ASAP' stage

Vina Morales and Kim Chiu led the Sinulog Festival celebration at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage aired Sunday.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.