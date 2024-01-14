Home > Entertainment Vina Morales, Kim Chiu lead Sinulog Festival celebration on 'ASAP' stage ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2024 02:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vina Morales and Kim Chiu led the Sinulog Festival celebration at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage aired Sunday. "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity news, showbiz news, television, variety show, ASAP, Sinulog Festival Read More: celebrity news showbiz news television variety show ASAP Sinulog Festival