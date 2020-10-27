Home  >  Classified Odd

THROWBACK: "Magandang Gabi, Bayan" Halloween Classic, 1992

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 08:01 PM

Sa episode na ito ng 'Magandang Gabi, Bayan' mula 1992, ibabahagi ni Kabayan Noli De Castro ang kuwento ng mga kaluluwa sa isla ng Corregidor, ang sinapit ng isang lalaki sa kamay ng tikbalang, ang umano'y masasamang espiritu sa mga paaralan, pati na ang ligaw na kaluluwang nakunan umano ng camera sa loob mismo ng ABS-CBN Studio.
