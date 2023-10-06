Home  >  Classified Odd

Dashcam video: Rat hitches ride on hood of car

Reuters

Posted at Oct 06 2023 09:29 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A stowaway rat traveling on a hood of a car surprised its driver as he was driving upstate from Brooklyn.

The video taken on August 25 shows the rat sneaking under the hood of the car after it was spotted by the driver.

The rat proved difficult to remove from the vehicle, as it took cover under the hood when the vehicle arrived at Roscoe.
Read More:  brooklyn   rat   anc promo  