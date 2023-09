Watch more on iWantTFC

Mexican doctors carried out on Monday (September 18) in Mexico City several laboratory studies on the remains of alleged non-human beings, which were presented in recent days to Mexico's congress.

According to Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, director of the Health Sciences Research Institute of the Secretary of the Navy, the studies showed that the alleged bodies belonged to a single skeleton and were not assembled.

Zalce Benitez also said that the laboratory tests have shown that "there is no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls."

On Friday (September 15), Mexican journalist and longtime UFO Jaime Maussan showed in congress two tiny mummified bodies he said were 'non-human' beings, sparking a controversy between the scientific community and the Peruvian government, who claim that the remains are pre-Hispanic objects. — Report from Reuters