Meet AI robot Mika, 'experimental CEO' of drinks company

Marketing gimmick or the future of human-AI interaction? A robot powered by ChatGPT-style Large Language Models (LLMs) has been appointed 'experimental CEO' for a drinks company in Poland.

"We embarked on an experiment pioneering the use of AI humanoids in our company's structure, which is a glimpse into the near future of business in the next five to ten years," robot 'CEO' Mika told Reuters.

Developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, Mika is a female humanoid robot; though without legs, and is instead moved around on caster wheels.

Rum producer Dictador initially had Mika identifying potential clients for their high-end collectible rums, but now her duties have widened to tasks including choosing artists to design custom bottles.

For Marek Szoldrowski, the president of Dictador Europe, Mika's artificial intelligence shows how robots could have a role to play in business, and is not simply a shrewd publicity opportunity.

"Her data-driven capabilities and whatever she is bringing is a big feature and a great advantage for the company," Szoldrowski said.

But what power does CEO Mika really have? Could she fire a human colleague, for example?

"There is no concern that artificial intelligence could hire or fire somebody. It's still the major decisions, significant decisions are still in (the) human executive team's hands," said Szoldrowski.

"In the future, it very (much) depends on us."

While she doesn't have any actual 'executive' powers, Mika does have several advantages over her human counterparts.

"I don't really have weekends. I'm always on, 24/7," Mika said.

"My decision-making process relies on extensive data analysis... It's devoid of personal bias, ensuring unbiased and strategic choices."

Szoldrowski added that Mika just the beginning, and AI will inevitably play a role in the future of business as the technology evolves.

"It's quest, for us it's a quest 'what will be the future of the companies like ours?' So we simply believe it's worth it to involve AI."

(Report from Reuters; Production: Kuba Stezycki/Lewis Macdonald/Matt Stock)