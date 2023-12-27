Home  >  Business

Internet Transactions Act to protect consumers, businesses: DTI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 09:33 PM

The Internet Transactions Act, which was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last Dece. 5, is set to change the e-commerce landscape in the Philippines, according to Trade Undersecretary Mary Jean Pacheco.

The new law protects both consumers and businesses through detailed regulatory guidelines, Pacheco said.
