Internet Transactions Act to protect consumers, businesses: DTI

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 27 2023 09:33 PM

The Internet Transactions Act, which was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last Dece. 5, is set to change the e-commerce landscape in the Philippines, according to Trade Undersecretary Mary Jean Pacheco.

The new law protects both consumers and businesses through detailed regulatory guidelines, Pacheco said.

E-commerce sales in PH may reach $24 billion by 2025: USDA

1 in 2 Filipinos shopped online for first time in 2020 amid pandemic: VISA study