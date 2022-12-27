Home  >  Business

PSE Index kicks off trading week in positive territory

ABS-CBN News

Dec 27 2022

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index kicked off the shortened trading week in positive territory, as China’s easing of quarantine requirements boosted regional sentiment. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2022
