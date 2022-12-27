Home > Business PSE Index kicks off trading week in positive territory ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2022 10:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Stock Exchange Index kicked off the shortened trading week in positive territory, as China’s easing of quarantine requirements boosted regional sentiment. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /sports/12/30/22/world-lost-great-sporting-icon-in-pele-olympics-chief/news/12/30/22/nasa-p34-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-novaliches/sports/12/30/22/pele-immortal-says-fifa/life/12/30/22/fashion-dame-vivienne-westwood-dies-aged-81/business/12/30/22/sibuyas-sa-divisoria-bumaba-sa-p650-kada-kilo