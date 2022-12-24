Watch more on iWantTFC

Lechon makers in La Loma, Quezon City are now selling more goods online compared to walk-in clients as consumers learned of social media marketplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group president said on Saturday.

Out of 100 orders, about 70 percent were processed online using social media while only about 30 percent are bought by walk-in clients, Laloma Lechoneros Association President Ramon Ferreros told Teleradyo.

This holiday, Ferreros said they expect online orders to hit as much as 300 per day.

"Lumakas ang online because of the pandemic, na-discover natin yung social media yung online market," he said.

(Online orders are stronger because of the pandemic since consumers have discovered social media and the online market)

Ferreros assured the public of the quality of their lechon since makers comply with health and safety standards set by the Quezon City government. Most stores also offer free deliveries within Metro Manila.

He said there was a price increase this holiday due to the farmgate prices of pigs and the higher rate for workers.

For a lechon that weighs 6 to 7 kilos, prices can now reach as much as P9,000 from the usual P7,500. Meanwhile, lechon up to 20 kilos can range up to P17,500.

But Ferreros said even with online shopping, consumers could reach out to sellers to bargain for better prices.

He said Filipinos, who love celebrating Christmas, would still buy lechon despite tighter budgets and higher inflation.

"Expected namin talagang napakaraming bibili ng Lechon, kahit medio gipit sila pinag-iipunan nila yan. Pag nilagay natin sa hapag natin, parang ang sagana ng Pasko natin. Ito ay expression ng pagmamahal sa pamilya," he said.

(We expect a lot of people to by lechon even if they're a bit short in budget. They will save up for that. If we put lechon on the table, it's like our holiday is bountiful. This is also an expression of love for the family," he said.