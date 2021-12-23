Only 29 pct of liquefied natural gas projects in PH viable: energy think tank
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 23 2021 03:06 PM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, LNG, Malampaya
- /news/12/23/21/dinagat-islands-to-get-p100-m-housing-aid-after-odette
- /life/12/23/21/centuries-old-good-shepherd-ring-recovered-from-shipwrecks-off-israel
- /news/12/23/21/marcos-camp-paying-taxes-does-not-save-them-lawyer
- /news/12/23/21/suspek-sa-bomb-threat-sa-davao-city-huli
- /news/12/23/21/israel-sends-aid-to-odette-victims-in-bohol-cebu