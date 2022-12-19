Home  >  Business

PLDT shares plunge nearly 20 pct after budget overrun report

Posted at Dec 19 2022 11:17 PM

PLDT stocks lead the downturn in Philippine shares as investors react to an irregularity in the company’s budget. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 19, 2022
