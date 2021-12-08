Home  >  Business

PH finance department preparing transition plan for next admin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2021 11:09 PM | Updated as of Dec 08 2021 11:10 PM

The Philippine finance department is preparing a transition plan to help the next administration weather the pandemic storm.

But it admits the country's next leaders will inherit significant financial challenges. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2021
 
