PH unemployment rate falls to 4.5 pct in October

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2022 10:40 PM

Unemployment fell back to pre-pandemic levels in October, thanks to jobs created in the transport and retail sectors. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2022
