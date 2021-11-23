National Privacy Commission to summon PH telcos as number of SMS spam surges
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 23 2021 10:29 AM
ANC, ANC Top, SMS, SMS spam, phishing, scam, text message, messaging, data privacy
- /business/11/23/21/holcim-philippines-launches-green-cement
- /news/11/23/21/covid-19-pill-molnupiravir-available-to-robredo-offices-telemedicine-patients
- /entertainment/11/23/21/ellen-adarna-celebrates-mother-in-law-on-her-birthday
- /news/11/23/21/vp-leni-to-online-delivery-scammers-think-of-the-riders
- /overseas/11/23/21/jabbed-cured-or-dead-germany-warns-as-europe-battles-covid-surge