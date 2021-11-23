Home  >  Business

National Privacy Commission to summon PH telcos as number of SMS spam surges

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 10:29 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The National Privacy Commission said it will summon the country’s telco providers this week to explain the rising number of spam messages via SMS.
 
Read More:  SMS   SMS spam   phishing   scam   text message   messaging   data privacy  