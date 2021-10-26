Home  >  Business

'Durog na durog na kami': Gasolina sumirit na sa P70/litro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2021 07:39 PM

Lagpas P70 na kada litro ang gasolina sa ilang gasolinahan dahil sa sunod-sunod na pagtaas ng presyo, ayon sa Department of Energy. Sabi ng mga tsuper, halos wala na silang makain dahil napupunta lahat sa krudo ang kanilang kinikita. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Martes, 26 Oktubre 2021

