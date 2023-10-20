IKEA PH expands deliveries to Visayas, Mindanao

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- IKEA Philippines is expanding its deliveries to Visayas and Mindanao, a company official said Friday.

"We only have one store, it’s in Ikea in Pasay City. We know sometimes can be difficult from accessibility perspective," said country sales manager Leontina Bucur.

"But we still want to reach more of the many in Philippines-- everywhere not only in Luzon area. But now we deliver, yes to Visayas, to Mindanao so, to more (of the) 7,000 islands," she said.

Bucur said the company can delivers parcels that weigh up to 40 kilos and up to a length of 1.8 meters.

"So we cover about 71 percent of the total range that we are selling, from small articles but also up to small furniture," she said.

IKEA Philippines reported P8.7 billion in total sales in its latest financial year that ended on August 31.

Bucur said they hope the expansion of their delivery service can help them grow by double digits again next year.

"We are expecting to have double digits growth. I cannot give you exact number but definitely we expect to grow and we continue to grow and that’s why we try to expand and to penetrate more (of) the market in Philippines," she told ANC's Market Edge.

--ANC, 20 October 2023