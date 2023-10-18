Home  >  Business

Marcos suspends implementation of Maharlika Fund

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2023 12:14 AM

The controversial sovereign wealth fund of the Philippines is put on hold by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He said the implementing rules of the law that created the fund need to be studied further. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2023
