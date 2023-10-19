Home > Business Marcos says Maharlika Fund ‘operational by end of the year’ despite suspension ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to operationalize the country’s sovereign wealth soon after ordering it to be suspended for further review. One investment banker said this pause in the Maharlika Investment Fund should be used to return its starting capital to the state banks that provided it. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Maharlika Investment Fund sovereign wealth fund