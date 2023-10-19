Home  >  Business

Marcos says Maharlika Fund ‘operational by end of the year’ despite suspension

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:19 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to operationalize the country’s sovereign wealth soon after ordering it to be suspended for further review.

One investment banker said this pause in the Maharlika Investment Fund should be used to return its starting capital to the state banks that provided it. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2023
