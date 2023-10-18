Victory Liner notes strong demand for sleeper bus

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Some trips of Victory Liner's "Royal Class" buses have already been sold out, a company official said Wednesday.

Last week, videos of the bus company's new sleeper buses that had fully reclinable seats, privacy curtains, adjustable aircon vents, charging ports, reading lights and an in-bus toilet went viral online.

"Since we are doing the rollout on the 23rd of October, the rates given was already fully booked," said Victory Liner Marketing Manager Raul Ecaldre.

He also said they expect to make more money with the pricier fare they are charging on the sleeper bus.

"The fare is a little higher than a regular first class bus," he explained.

According to a post by Victory Liner, passengers who ride the bus will be given amenities, onboard snacks, and a free blanket.

The bus also has the safety features of a Volvo, and a real time driver behavior monitoring system to prevent any untoward incidents.

Customers traveling from Cubao to Baguio and vice-versa, and from Kamias to Cagayan and vice-versa can ride the sleeper bus.

Ecaldre said their drivers are already prepared to ferry passengers in and out of the metro for the upcoming All Saints' Day holiday.

He said Victory Liner now has more than 1,000 buses in its fleet, and carries between 200,000-300,000 passengers annually.

--ANC, 18 October 2023