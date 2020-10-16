Home  >  Business

PH Resorts Group remains 'confident' in gaming, hospitality industry

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2020 11:27 AM

MANILA - PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc said Friday it was confident in the country's gaming and hospitality industry due to the country's location and target audience. 

The group is planning to raise funds through a follow-on offer to fund its gaming assets including a development in Cebu, group COO Angel Sueiro told ANC.
