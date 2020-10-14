Home  >  Business

Philippines exports Okra to Japan

Oct 14 2020

MANILA - With the quality of Philippine Okra, local farmers are now exporting the goods to Japan, said Top Shelf Corp president Rap Pelayo.

Production can reach up to 13 to 15 tons during the peak season, Pelayo said.
