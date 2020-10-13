Law on 13th month pay 'clear', says labor dept ahead of policy deliberation
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2020 10:29 AM
Teleradyo, 13th month pay, DOLE, Silvestre Bello, Department of Labor and Employment, DTI, Ramon Lopez
- /business/10/08/20/employers-laborers-pinayuhang-pag-usapan-ang-13th-month-pay
- /news/10/09/20/sacrificial-lamb-proposal-to-defer-13th-month-pay-castigated
- /business/10/09/20/next-year-na-installment-bayaran-ng-13th-month-pinag-iisipan-ng-dole
- /news/10/12/20/13th-month-pay-mandatory-palace-says-as-labor-dept-mulls-exceptions
- /video/business/10/10/20/should-smes-be-allowed-to-defer-workers-13th-month-pay