Former LTFRB employee recants corruption allegations in agency

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:24 AM

A whistleblower recanted his statement on alleged corruption in the Philippine land transport regulator.

He is now accused by a transport group of accepting bribes himself. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023
