Home > Business Former LTFRB employee recants corruption allegations in agency ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2023 12:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A whistleblower recanted his statement on alleged corruption in the Philippine land transport regulator. He is now accused by a transport group of accepting bribes himself. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight LTFRB corruption Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board